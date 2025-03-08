Top-seed Chattanooga knocks off Mercer in Southern Conference Tournament 76-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Garrison Keeslar had 19 points in top-seeded Chattanooga's 76-61 victory against eight-seed Mercer on Saturday in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The Mocs will meet the Furman-Samford winner in the semifinals on Sunday.

Keeslar had six rebounds for the Mocs (24-8). Honor Huff added 16 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and had six rebounds and three steals. Trey Bonham and Bash Wieland both added 11 points The Mocs extended their winning streak to 11 games.