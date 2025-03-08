Breaking: Detention officer assaulted at Fulton County Jail
Georgia News
Georgia News

Top-seed Chattanooga knocks off Mercer in Southern Conference Tournament 76-61

Led by Garrison Keeslar's 19 points, the top-seeded Chattanooga Mocs defeated the eighth-seeded Mercer Bears 76-61 in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Garrison Keeslar had 19 points in top-seeded Chattanooga's 76-61 victory against eight-seed Mercer on Saturday in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The Mocs will meet the Furman-Samford winner in the semifinals on Sunday.

Keeslar had six rebounds for the Mocs (24-8). Honor Huff added 16 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and had six rebounds and three steals. Trey Bonham and Bash Wieland both added 11 points The Mocs extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Jah Quinones led the way for the Bears (14-19) with 17 points and four steals. Mercer also got 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Ahmad Robinson. Alex Holt and Tyler Johnson both had 11 points.

Keeslar scored seven points in the first half and Chattanooga went into the break trailing 34-28. Huff scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Chattanooga to a 15-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Leffew fuels pivotal run in Georgia's 79-68 win over Vanderbilt as Bulldogs pick up 20th victory

1h ago

Want to save the honeybees? Keep an eye out for this invasive hornet

St. Simons Islanders saved 17 old live oaks in 2010. The logger is back

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.