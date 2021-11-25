Top scorers square off in Memphis-Atlanta matchup

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is shooting 47.8% and averaging 25.3 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.3 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), De'Anthony Melton: out (groin).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.