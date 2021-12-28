Top scorers face off in Chicago-Atlanta matchup

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Hawks 130-118 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. DeRozan led the Bulls with 35 points, and Cameron Reddish led the Hawks with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 29.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Young is scoring 27.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hamstring), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (health and safety protocols), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Delon Wright: out (health protocols), Wes Iwundu: out (health and safety protocols), Lou Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (health protocols), Sharife Cooper: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.