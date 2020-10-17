Top-ranked Toronto FC faces Atlanta United FC

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo has eight goals and four assists for Toronto FC. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Brooks Lennon has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Jon Gallagher has three goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Atlanta United FC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Alex Bono (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Edgar Castillo (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

___

