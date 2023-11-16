Top-ranked Georgia looks to finish off a perfect SEC slate at No. 21 Tennessee

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia already has clinched the SEC East title and a spot in the SEC championship game against No. 8 Alabama. The Bulldogs also moved back atop the College Football Playoff rankings and has their sights set on protecting that spot with this road trip the last time they leave Georgia until the playoffs begin. Tennessee dropped a few rungs after an ugly road loss at Missouri. Upsetting the back-to-back national champ would more than make up for the Volunteers' three road losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia’s defense is giving up 107.9 yards rushing a game. Tennessee ranks eighth nationally averaging 213.3 yards on the ground, and the Vols have to be able to run the ball to open up the passing game. Missouri limited Tennessee to just 83 rushing yards and the first lost fumble by a running back this season, and the rest of the Vols' offense had trouble functioning.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers, generally regarded as the country's best in the country at the position, missed two weeks with an ankle injury. This will be his second game back after returning last week against Mississippi with three catches, including an 8-yard TD.

Tennessee: WR Chas Nimrod has to step up for the Vols. Dont’e Thornton Jr. suffered a season-ending injury in the loss at Missouri, joining veteran WR Bru McCoy sidelined by injuries. QB Joe Milton III will need Nimrod as a dependable option, and Nimrod has eight catches for 97 yards and one TD.

FACTS & FIGURES

Icon entertainer and Tennessee native Dolly Parton will be at this game at Neyland Stadium where the Vols have won 14 straight. The last loss? In 2021 to Georgia. … First-year Georgia QB Carson Beck ranks sixth nationally completing 72.2% of his passes. … Georgia has the nation's sixth-stingiest scoring defense allowing 15.6 points a game. The Bulldogs also rank sixth in scoring offense averaging 40.6 points. … Milton has thrown a TD pass in 14 straight games and is third all-time in Tennessee history. … Georgia can finish off a third straight perfect SEC schedule with an eighth straight win. It would be the Bulldogs' first since the league went to eight games in 1992.

