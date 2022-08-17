Top prospect Baty called up by Mets to fill in at 3rd base

Escobar went on the IL, retroactive to Tuesday, clearing the way for Baty to join the club.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Baty was hitting a combined .315 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs for Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse.

His offensive numbers — especially his power — have greatly improved this season over his first two years in the minors.

“I’m not putting any expectations on myself," Baty said. "I'm just gonna go out there and play to the best of my ability. I'm here for a reason. I'll let it show and do my best out there.”

Baty, who's from Round Rock, Texas, said his mother, father, sister and several other relatives had flown to Atlanta for his big league debut.

Showalter got a chance to work with Baty in spring training. He challenged the youngster a few times, eager to see how he would react to what the manager coyly called “constructive criticism.”

Baty passed that test.

“I trust the way I play baseball, and I trust myself out on the field," the rookie said. "They were getting on me, but I was kind of responding.”

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo pulled Baty aside after the team arrived at Truist Park. He knows the highly touted player will be facing intense scrutiny joining a first-place team that's trying to claim its first division title since 2015.

“Nimmo just took me aside and he was like, ‘Hey, man, slow it down. It's gonna be a pretty big atmosphere for sure. But we all trust you out there. We have your back,'" Baty said. “That's what I wanted to hear.”

In other injury developments, pitcher Taijuan Walker underwent an MRI after lasting two innings in his start Tuesday because of back spasms.

Walker may not be able to make his next scheduled start Sunday at Philadelphia, but it doesn't appear he'll be out for an extended period, according to Showalter.

The Mets couldn't afford another blow to their rotation after 13-game winner Carlos Carrasco also lasted two innings Monday before departing with a strained left oblique. He was placed on the IL and is expected to miss up to a month.

“Pretty good news, all things considered," Showalter said of Walker. “His Sunday start is in jeopardy, but we're still holding out hope it manages before that. We've got some different thoughts” about who might step in if Walker can’t go.

The Mets designated reliever R.J. Alvarez for assignment after he gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the Braves on Tuesday — his first appearance in the big leagues since 2015. Lefty Sam Clay was called up from Syracuse.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 ___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore