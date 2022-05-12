Top pick Travon Walker signing $37.4M contract with Jaguars

Picking Walker, though, wasn’t nearly the slam dunk that drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 was a year ago. Critics argued that Hutchinson was the more polished product and pointed to Walker’s limited college numbers. He had 9½ sacks in three years in Athens, including six during last season’s national championship run.

But Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson see a more versatile player in Walker, who logged snaps at defensive end, defensive tackle and outside linebacker in Georgia’s vaunted defense last fall. His highlights include more than sacks; he stops the run, tackles speedy receivers in the open field and tips passes that lead to interceptions.

He bided his time as a backup for two years with the Bulldogs and started to blossom as a junior. He started all 15 games in 2021, finishing with 37 tackles, including 7½ for a loss, and two pass breakups.

The Jaguars plan to take it slow with Walker, letting him learn the outside linebacker position before shuffling him to other spots along the defensive front.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption The scoreboard welcomes Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick Travon Walker after a press conference Friday, April 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Travon Walker, a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia, was the overall No. 1 pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Corey Perrine/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Corey Perrine Credit: Corey Perrine Caption The scoreboard welcomes Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick Travon Walker after a press conference Friday, April 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Travon Walker, a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia, was the overall No. 1 pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Corey Perrine/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Corey Perrine Credit: Corey Perrine