Tomlin re-signs with Braves, guaranteed $1.25 million

Tomlin has a $1 million salary next season, and the deal announced Wednesday includes a $1.25 million club option with a $250,000 buyout. He had a $1 million salary this year and earned $370,370 in prorated pay for the shortened season with the NL East champions.

The 36-year-old was 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games. He had a 2.95 ERA in 12 relief appearance and had a 6.33 ERA in five starts. He became a free agent after the World Series.