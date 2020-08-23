Tomlin expected to start as Atlanta hosts Philadelphia

The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .246 as a team.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 4-2.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.