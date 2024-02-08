Tolu Smith scores 19 points, grabs 12 boards to lead Mississippi State over Georgia 75-62

Noah Thomasson scored 20 points for Georgia (14-9, 4-6), which has lost four straight and six of its last eight games. Blue Cain added 10 points.

A 3-pointer by Moore and a dunk by Smith gave Mississippi State its largest lead of the second half, 56-43, with 9:29 to play. Georgia answered with a 10-0 surge to pull to 56-53 with 6:21 to play but didn't get closer.

Moore and Smith combined for 14 points and Hubbard added 11 as Mississippi State built a 36-28 lead at the break. Thomasson scored all 12 of his first-half points from behind the arc for Georgia.

Each team has road games on Saturday. Georgia faces Arkansas while Mississippi State plays at Missouri.

