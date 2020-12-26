X

Toddler shot in head while playing with gun Christmas Day

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a 2-year-old girl was shot in the head while playing with a gun Christmas Day.

Bibb County deputies detained Kendarius Leshawn Grimes during the investigation and later charged him with cruelty to children second-degree and theft by receiving. Investigators said the gun belonged to Grimes, and the gun had been reported stolen in July.

Grimes is being held on a $12,500 bond, WXIA-TV reported. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The sheriff's office, in a news release, said the toddler found the gun during a Christmas gathering and was playing with it when it went off. The bullet hit her in the head around 3:30 p.m. Friday. She was transported to Navicent Health Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

No one else was injured.

