Toddler remains missing 5 years after Georgia tornado

“Any child investigation is difficult, but this one is magnified because we have so little info to go on,” Jones said. “Here, we don’t have anything. We just have a report that the child is missing, and that is it.”

More than 200 people helped search for Detrez Green in the days following the storm, including using dogs, searching from the air and draining a nearby pond. Searchers found nothing, not even the boy's clothes.

GBI agents and police later searched the parents' former home in Ashburn.

Five Albany residents were killed in the tornado, which stayed on the ground for 70 miles across five southwest Georgia counties. Another tornado in the same outbreak killed 11 people in Brooks and Cook counties.