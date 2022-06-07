Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Both Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

After they were found guilty, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross allowed the Chrisleys to remain free on bond. But she placed them on location monitoring and home detention, meaning they can only leave the house for certain reasons, including work, medical appointments and court appearances. They also have to alert their probation officers to any spending over $1,000, according to the order entered Tuesday.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He was also found guilty on all counts, the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said. He also remains free on bond.

“Chrisley Knows Best” follows the tight-knit, boisterous Chrisley family. The series was just renewed by USA for a 10th season, while spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley,” featuring Chrisley kids Chase and Savannah living in Los Angeles, was just renewed by E! for a fourth season.

The trial began in mid-May, just days after E! announced that it was moving forward with a new dating series, “Love Limo,” hosted by Todd Chrisley.