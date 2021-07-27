Titans' Vrabel good with player vaccinations entering camp

“It’s being done so that inside the building, we can remind those players that aren’t (vaccinated) of, `Hey, this is where you have to sit. This is what you have to do,’” Vrabel said. “So that was the reason for that differentiation.”

In its continued efforts to encourage vaccinations, the NFL last week announced that forfeits — and the loss of game checks — were options if a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players meant the league was unable to find a date to reschedule a game within the season’s 18-week window.

“Those are things that we would deal with if they ever came up, and the (use of the) expanded practice squad and the roster,” Vrabel said. “We’re just going to try to prepare and educate them.”

The Titans had a major outbreak of the coronavirus last season.

Vrabel hopes talk will soon turn more to actual football matters as his team prepares to defend its AFC South title and seeks a sixth consecutive winning record. The Titans will welcome two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones to practice on Wednesday after acquiring him in a trade from Atlanta last month.

Free-agent signing Bud Dupree (physically unable to perform list) and first-round draft pick Caleb Farley (non-football injury list) will not be among the Titans practicing.

“You have to build a foundation that’s going to stand up over time,” Vrabel said of training camp. “It’s going to stand up over the stress of a football season that’s going to happen — whether it’s with injury, with loss, with family, with COVID, with positive tests.”

