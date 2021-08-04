Titans receiving corps holding up without Jones, Reynolds

A.J. Brown has been the team's top offensive performer after a week of camp, looking better than ever after offseason minor surgery on both knees. The same can’t be said for Julio Jones or Josh Reynolds, their two big offseason acquisitions at the position.

Jones missed his second consecutive day of practice Wednesday. He left practice early Monday, landing awkwardly in the end zone after failing to come down with a pass. It was the first day that Jones – who missed seven games with a hamstring injury last season – had participated in full-team drills.