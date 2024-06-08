Tina Charles scores 22, Dream start hot and beat Sky 89-80

Atlanta (5-4) hit 12 of 22 from the field in the first quarter and led 29-15 going into the second.

Reese finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. The 6-foot-3 rookie had her third consecutive double-double and her fourth of the season for Chicago (4-6). Kamilla Cardoso and Dana Evans also scored 13 points apiece and Marina Mabrey added 12.

Lindsay Allen converted a three-point play to cap a 7-0 spurt and cut the Sky's deficit to 78-75 midway through the fourth quarter but Charles answered with two free throws. Parker-Tyus followed with a layup and then two free throws and Howard hit a deep 3-pointer that made it 87-79 with 1:42 left.

