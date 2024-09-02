Tina Charles, Rhyne Howard power Dream to 80-62 victory over Sparks

Li Yueru had 14 points to lead Los Angeles (7-25). Rookie Rickea Jackson scored 13 on 5-for-16 shooting.

Howard opened the game with a 3-pointer and Charles followed with three straight baskets as Atlanta jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Odyssey Sims hit a jumper for Los Angeles to end the run, but Charles had 14 points and Howard scored nine by the end of the first quarter for a 25-12 advantage.

The duo combined for 32 points and 10 rebounds by halftime and Atlanta led 46-30.

Gray made a 3-pointer to begin the third quarter, Hillmon and Charles had back-to-back baskets and Atlanta scored the first seven points to push its lead to 23. The Sparks fell behind by 27 before a 10-2 run over the final 4:26 cut the deficit to 64-45 with one quarter to play.

Rae Burrell scored five points and Kia Nurse buried a 3-pointer in a 10-4 spurt to get the Sparks toi 68-55 with 6:32 left to play, but they got no closer.

The Sparks snapped a seven-game losing streak their last time out with a 94-88 victory over the visiting New York Liberty, who have the best record in the league.

