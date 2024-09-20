Tina Charles' record night lifts Atlanta Dream into postseason with 78-67 win over New York Liberty

Charles had a record night to lift the team to the playoffs for the second straight year where they'll face New York again. She finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, breaking the league records for both career rebounds and double-doubles. New York swept Atlanta last year in the first round, but the Dream didn't have Charles then.

Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon each scored 13 points to lead the Dream.

Atlanta came into the game knowing it could clinch a playoff berth win a victory while the Liberty (32-8) had nothing really to play for having already sewn up the No. 1 seed.

The Dream (15-25) came out strong behind Charles, who broke Sylvia Fowles' rebound mark of 4,006 boards a few minutes into the game. She needed three coming into the game to break the record and is now up to 4,014 for her career.

Atlanta was up six after one quarter and extended the advantage to 43-30 at the half.

In the third quarter, Charles broke another one of Fowles' league records by getting her 194th career double-double. New York never really threatened as coach Sandy Brondello sat Breanna Stewart for the final 20 minutes to let her rest. She had 16 points in the first half to lead the Liberty.

New York trailed by 19 early in the fourth quarter before cutting the deficit to 75-67, but could get no closer.

A New York native, Charles was honored before the game as she was inducted into the city’s Basketball Hall of Fame along with nine other former players and coaches. Her Dream teammates were on the court cheering her on as she was announced.

Charles is the only WNBA player with 7,000 points and 4,000 rebounds in her career. She’s second on the career scoring list behind only Diana Taurasi.

