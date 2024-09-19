Georgia News

Tina Charles breaks the WNBA record for career rebounds, passing Sylvia Fowles' mark of 4,006

Tina Charles breaks the WNBA record for career rebounds, passing Sylvia Fowles' mark of 4,006
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles breaks the WNBA record for career rebounds, passing Sylvia Fowles' mark of 4,006.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A'ja Wilson becomes 1st WNBA player to reach 1,000 points in a season as Aces top Sun
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream stave off playoff elimination with win
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA’s single-season record for assists
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season
The Latest
Tina Charles becomes WNBA all-time rebounds leader, passing Sylvia Fowles36m ago
Young students protest against gun violence at Georgia Senate meeting1h ago
Olson homers twice and Sale wins his major league-leading 18th as the Braves rout the...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI