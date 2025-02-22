Timpson leads Florida State against No. 20 Georgia Tech after 20-point game

Florida State Seminoles (21-6, 11-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-6, 9-6 ACC)
Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits No. 20 Georgia Tech after Makayla Timpson scored 20 points in Florida State's 69-55 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Yellow Jackets have gone 14-3 at home. Georgia Tech scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.
The Seminoles are 11-4 in ACC play. Florida State is second in the ACC scoring 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Timpson averaging 12.5.
Georgia Tech scores 77.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 71.3 Florida State gives up. Florida State scores 27.4 more points per game (90.0) than Georgia Tech allows (62.6).
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zoesha Smith is averaging eight points and 6.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kara Dunn is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Ta'Niya Latson is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seminoles. Timpson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.
Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
