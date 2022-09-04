Timbers down Atlanta 2-1; 3rd straight win in playoff fight

Atlanta's Luis Arujo had a point-blank shot stopped by Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic in the 31st.

Moreno, who was brought down in the box, converted on his penalty in the 38th minute, burying his attempt in the top left corner. Asprilla added another goal on a penalty in the 82nd.

Martinez, who leads Atlanta with eight goals, started on the bench but was a second half substitution and scored in the 88th minute. United goalkeeper Raul Gudino made his first MLS start in goal.

Atlanta put just two shots on goal as the team's chances of making the playoffs were slipping away.

“I mean, obviously, at the moment, right after the game, I’m frustrated, I’m upset," Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. "It’s normal when you don’t get the results. But obviously, we don’t gain anything from that. We need to overcome this part, try to analyze the game, try to see the next game plan this next week — how we can approach that and how we can do it better?"

The Timbers were without head coach Giovanni Savarese and defender Eryk Williamson because of yellow card accumulation. Portland was coming off a midweek 2-1 victory over Austin.

“I thought we shut down a very dangerous team,” assistant coach Carlos Llamosa said.

Atlanta fell to the Philadelphia Union 4-1 on Wednesday night. United has five games left in the regular season.

