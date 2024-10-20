Tim O'Neal wins for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions and secures spot in season finale

For the 52-year-old O'Neal, this was a long time coming. He was best know for a pair of heartaches in Q-school as he tried to get onto the PGA Tour, the most crushing in 2000 when he needed bogey on the last hole and made a triple bogey.

He never earned a PGA Tour, winning three times on the Latin America circuit and three more on smaller European tours.

“It only takes one week, and this was my week," O'Neal said as he tried to hold back tears.

This was a good week for him to break through. He was one of three players who moved into the top 54 in the Charles Schwab Cup to advance to the second postseason event next week in Arkansas. O'Neal went from No. 55 to No. 13, assuring he will be among the top 36 who play in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

“For me to get it done when I had to, that means a lot,” O'Neal said.

He is among the more popular players on the senior circuit, with players coming over to congratulate him even as Gonzalez was coming up the 18th hole.

O'Neal's 65 was the low round of the week, and he finished at 13-under 203.

He was one shot ahead on the 16th when Gonzalez, playing in the group behind him, hit wedge to 3 feet for a certain birdie. O'Neal hit it tight to assure he would stay one ahead, and then he played a perfect wedge into the 18th that all but sealed it.

David Brandson shot 67 to finish third and move into the top 54, while Paul Goydos birdied three of his last four holes for a 70 to tie for fifth and move up 11 spots to No. 48.

Chris DiMarco, Kirk Triplett and Angel Cabrera dropped out of the top 54 in the Schwab Cup, ending their season.

