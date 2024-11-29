Georgia News

Tillis scores 15, UC Irvine knocks off Kennesaw State 76-59 at Western Slam

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Devin Tillis had 15 points in UC Irvine's 76-59 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday night at the Western Slam,

Tillis went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon finished 7 of 8 from the field to add 15 points. Andre Henry went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

UC Irvine is off to its best start since it won its first six games to open the 2018-19 season

Adrian Wooley led the Owls (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Simeon Cottle added 12 points for Kennesaw State. Rongie Gordon had eight points and six rebounds.

UC Irvine took the lead with 13:03 left in the first half and never looked back. Dixon led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 43-27 at the break. UC Irvine pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 21 points. They outscored Kennesaw State by one point in the final half, as Tillis led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

