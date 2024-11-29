Tillis scores 15, UC Irvine knocks off Kennesaw State 76-59 at Western Slam

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Devin Tillis had 15 points in UC Irvine's 76-59 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday night at the Western Slam,

Tillis went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon finished 7 of 8 from the field to add 15 points. Andre Henry went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

UC Irvine is off to its best start since it won its first six games to open the 2018-19 season