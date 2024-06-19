Tigers try to stop road skid, face the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -129, Tigers +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Atlanta has a 40-31 record overall and a 23-13 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

Detroit is 34-39 overall and 18-20 in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 20 home runs while slugging .605. Matt Olson is 14-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 14 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs while hitting .255 for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 4-for-27 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers: 3-7, .236 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.