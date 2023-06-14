X

Tigers play the Braves leading series 1-0

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers host the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (40-26, first in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (27-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -240, Tigers +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Detroit has a 15-16 record at home and a 27-37 record overall. The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has a 20-11 record in road games and a 40-26 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .263, which ranks second in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .251 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-46 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .198 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (wrist), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges9h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Person who barricaded at Conyers motel taken into custody
8h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
9h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
16h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
16h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
18h ago
The Latest
Connecticut and Atlanta square off in conference showdown
2h ago
Dream beat short-handed Liberty 86-79
7h ago
Tigers and Braves rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
17h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
17h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top