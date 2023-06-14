Tigers play the Braves leading series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (40-26, first in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (27-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -240, Tigers +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Detroit has a 15-16 record at home and a 27-37 record overall. The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has a 20-11 record in road games and a 40-26 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .263, which ranks second in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .251 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-46 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .198 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (wrist), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.