Tigers again: Clemson is favorite for 7th straight ACC title

The Tigers were picked on 125 of 147 votes from media members attending the ACC Kickoff preseason media days last week. They were selected on all but one ballot to win the Atlantic Division race.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers last year became the first team in any power conference to win six straight league football championship games. And their current streak of ACC championships is the league’s longest since Bobby Bowden’s Florida State teams won at least a share of the crown for nine straight seasons after joining the league in 1992.