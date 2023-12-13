Tiffany Hayes to retire from the WNBA after 11 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Hayes is retiring from the WNBA after 11 seasons.

The 34-yeare-old Hayes made the announcement on the “Counted Me Out” podcast. The 5-foot-10 guard said she could keep playing overseas.

“It’s a lot of things,” Hayes said. “I really feel like I’m older now. I’ve got a lot of stuff that I really always wanted to get into, but I’m so busy because I’m playing year-round. ... Plus my body, playing 11 seasons straight with no breaks, every year, two seasons in a year every time -- that’s a lot."