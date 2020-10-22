Tide goes for 14th straight in 'Third Saturday in October'

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Alabama is playing consecutive games against SEC East teams for the second time in three years. The Tide has won 28 consecutive meetings against East teams, dating to a 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010. ... Alabama coach Nick Saban is 19-0 against his former assistants. He can extend his teacher-versus-pupil dominance against another former defensive coordinator, Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt. ... Auburn has won four in a row against Ole Miss. Eleven of the last 16 games in the series have been decided by double digits. ... The SEC has six teams ranked 50th or below in yards allowed a game (only 77 FBS teams playing): No. 54 Missouri, No. 58 Vanderbilt, No. 61 Alabama, No. 71 LSU, No. 72 Florida and No. 76 Ole Miss. ... Kentucky has allowed nine points in back to back wins, the program's fewest in consecutive games in league play since 1976.

LSU is a seven-point favorite at home against South Carolina, which has won two in a row thanks partly to forcing five turnovers. But the Tigers could be without starting quarterback Myles Brennan. Coach Ed Orgeron called Brennan questionable with a “significant” lower body injury. If he can't go, freshmen Max Johnson or TJ Finley would get the start. That has to make the Gamecocks like their chances more, especially if it's a against a new starting quarterback.

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn vaulted into the national spotlight with a dominant performance against Auburn last week. Horn had the first two interceptions of his career and a pass breakup that led to another as the Gamecocks upset the Tigers 30-22 and notched their first victory against Auburn in 87 years. Horn was instrumental limiting Auburn star Seth Williams to four catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns. Now he likely will get another tough matchup, this one against LSU's Terrace Marshall, who has 424 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in three games and is averaging more than 20 yards a catch.

