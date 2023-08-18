Thursday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 hours ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archer 35, North Forsyth 16

Augusta Christian 34, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 18

Carver-Atlanta 20, LaGrange 12

Cedartown 13, Rockmart 12

Druid Hills 26, KIPP Atlanta 7

Howard 42, Southwest Macon 6

Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Berkmar 6

Milton 27, Collins Hill 13

Northwest Whitfield 38, Pepperell 0

Rutland 26, Towers 6

Savannah Country Day 48, Windsor Forest 0

Wayne County 49, Bradwell Institute 20

West Forsyth 40, Cherokee Bluff 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’1h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
39m ago

Credit: NYT

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Thick Trump indictment means the legal fun is just starting
1h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY
Trump rivals to court conservatives in Battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY
Trump rivals to court conservatives in Battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

AJC PODCAST
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Chaos Arrives’
2h ago
The Latest

Federal investigation documents ‘barbaric’ conditions in ICE facilities
2h ago
Braves host the Giants on 5-game home win streak
3h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
7h ago
Featured

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
18h ago
RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top