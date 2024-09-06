Georgia News

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bartram Trail, Fla. 43, Ware County 42, OT

Beach 22, Windsor Forest 21

Bowdon 56, Westside (Macon) 27

Clinch County 35, Berrien 13

East Laurens 49, Central-Macon 0

LaGrange 41, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 7

Northeast-Macon 47, Jefferson County 0

Savannah Christian Prep 44, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 20

Southwest DeKalb 70, Clarkston 0

Southwest Macon 30, Bleckley County 29

Temple 34, South Atlanta 21

Tift County 17, Bainbridge 14

Tift County 20, Lowndes 14

Tri-Cities 12, KIPP Atlanta 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

