Thursday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carver-Columbus 27, Dougherty 0

Clarkston 8, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Hapeville 30, Miller Grove 7

Howard 31, West Laurens 7

LaGrange def. Fayette County, forfeit

Miller County def. Baconton, forfeit

Model 56, Gordon Central 13

Monroe 40, Columbus 7

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 6

Trion 53, Armuchee 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

KIPP Atlanta vs. Walker, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

