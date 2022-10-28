Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Carver-Columbus 27, Dougherty 0
Clarkston 8, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Hapeville 30, Miller Grove 7
Howard 31, West Laurens 7
LaGrange def. Fayette County, forfeit
Miller County def. Baconton, forfeit
Model 56, Gordon Central 13
Monroe 40, Columbus 7
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 6
Trion 53, Armuchee 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
KIPP Atlanta vs. Walker, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
