Three siblings among 5 victims in fatal Louisiana wrecks

DeRouen said she is the second oldest of nine brothers and sisters. She said her relatives were driving home from a basketball game in Monroe in which her brother had played for Acadiana Christian School.

“Losing one would have been tragic,” DeRouen said. “There are no words to describe losing all three babies of the family. We all have their gifts wrapped under the tree.”

Troopers say Lundy was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes. Toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

DeRouen sought donations online to pay for medical care and had raised more than $400,000 as of Monday evening from more than 8,000 donors.

She said she had to drive to separate hospitals in Opelousas and Bunkie to identify the bodies of Kamryn and Christopher Simmons. DeRouen said she was told Lindy Simmons, who was driving, died before emergency workers could extract her from the SUV.

“We went from our ‘big family of nine kids’ to six kids in the blink of an eye,” DeRouen said. “I don’t know how we will ever move on or recover from this.”

DeRouen said that her mother has been asking about the condition of her three younger children, but will not be told of their deaths until she leaves the hospital’s ICU.