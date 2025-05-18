Three people fatally shot at central Georgia bar

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in less than 48 hours in a central Georgia city this weekend, including one shooting at a bar where three people died.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office was investigating the fatal shooting of three people who were killed at the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday around 12 a.m. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified the victims as Jedarrius Meadows Jr, 28; Javonta Faulks, 32; and Javarsia Meadows, 24.

All three men were pronounced dead at the bar, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. An email seeking additional comment was sent to the department Sunday. Deputies were investigating the shootings.