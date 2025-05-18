Three people fatally shot at central Georgia bar

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in less than 48 hours in a central Georgia city this weekend, including one shooting at a bar where three people died.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office was investigating the fatal shooting of three people who were killed at the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday around 12 a.m. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified the victims as Jedarrius Meadows Jr, 28; Javonta Faulks, 32; and Javarsia Meadows, 24.
All three men were pronounced dead at the bar, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. An email seeking additional comment was sent to the department Sunday. Deputies were investigating the shootings.
Less than 24-hours earlier, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a graduation party on a residential block, the sheriff's department said. That victim was identified as Jaurice Markel Haywood, according to the Bibb County coroner. Two other men were injured and transported to a local hospital, including a 24-year-old man who was in critical condition.
The sheriff's department didn't say whether anyone had been arrested in connection with either of the shootings.
Macon-Bibb County is in central Georgia and has a population of just under 160,000 people, according to the U.S. Census.
