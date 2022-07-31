Thornton scores career-high 21, Wings beat Dream 81-68

The Wings avoided a season sweep against Atlanta, which won the first two games — a 66-59 road victory on May 7, and an 80-75 win at home on June 21.

Tiffany Hayes left the game after an apparent ankle injury early in the second quarter and did not return for the depleted Dream. The 32-year-old guard, who missed the first 19 games of the season due to overseas commitments and then recovery from a knee injury, went into the game averaging a career-high tying 17.2 points in 10 games this season.