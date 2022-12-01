ajc logo
Thompson scores 17 in FGCU's victory over Georgia Southern

Led by Isaiah Thompson's 17 points, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 70-53 on Wednesday night

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson had 17 points in FGCU's 70-53 victory over Georgia Southern on Wednesday night.

Thompson added three steals for the Eagles (6-2). Caleb Catto scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 (1 for 3 from distance). Zach Anderson was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Eagles (4-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Finch, who finished with 16 points. Kaden Archie added 13 points for Georgia Southern. Tai Strickland also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

