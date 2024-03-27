Thomasson and Georgia defeat Ohio State 79-77 to advance to NIT semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 21 points, Frank Anselem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Georgia defeated Ohio State 79-77 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals.

Thomasson shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Bulldogs (20-16). Blue Cain added 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had eight rebounds.

Jamison Battle led the Buckeyes (22-14) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Ohio State also got 13 points and 10 assists from Bruce Thornton. Felix Okpara finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Thomasson scored seven points in the first half for Georgia, who led 36-35 at the break. Thomasson scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

