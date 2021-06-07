Thomas' slam in the 11th helps Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech

Thomas finished 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs. Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dominic Keegan, Troy LaNeve and Jayson Gonzalez each drove in two runs for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt (53-15), which won the College World Series in 2019 (the 2020 CWS was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic), has won four consecutive regional championships.