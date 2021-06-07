ajc logo
X

Thomas' slam in the 11th helps Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech

Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve (19) stomps on home plate after his solo home run in the third inning against Georgia Tech in an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve (19) stomps on home plate after his solo home run in the third inning against Georgia Tech in an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: George Walker IV

Credit: George Walker IV

Georgia News | 8 hours ago
Isaiah Thomas hit a grand slam in the top of the 11th inning and Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech 14-9 to win the Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Thomas hit a grand slam in the top of the 11th inning and Vanderbilt beat Georgia Tech 14-9 on Sunday night to win the Nashville Regional.

Thomas finished 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs. Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dominic Keegan, Troy LaNeve and Jayson Gonzalez each drove in two runs for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt (53-15), which won the College World Series in 2019 (the 2020 CWS was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic), has won four consecutive regional championships.

Jack Bulger, Keegan and CJ Rodriguez each walked to load the bases and, after Javier Vaz struck out, Thomas hit a rocket down the left-field line that slipped inside the foul pole to give the Commodores a 13-9 lead in the top of the 11th. Carter Young doubled to right field and then scored on a double by Gonzalez to cap the scoring.

Luke Waddell, Kevin Parada, Drew Compton and Stephen Reid each hit a home run for Georgia Tech (31-25). Reid finished with four RBIs and Justin-Henry Malloy went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) is congratulated after scoring a run in the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field against Georgia Tech, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) is congratulated after scoring a run in the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field against Georgia Tech, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: George Walker IV

Credit: George Walker IV

Georgia Tech's Drew Compton (25) slides into home plate to score a run past Vanderbilt catcher CJ Rodriguez (5) on an RBI double by Georgia Tech infielder Andrew Jenkins in the fifth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Georgia Tech's Drew Compton (25) slides into home plate to score a run past Vanderbilt catcher CJ Rodriguez (5) on an RBI double by Georgia Tech infielder Andrew Jenkins in the fifth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: George Walker IV

Credit: George Walker IV

Vanderbilt pitcher Patrick Reilly (88) delivers against Georgia Tech in the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Vanderbilt pitcher Patrick Reilly (88) delivers against Georgia Tech in the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: George Walker IV

Credit: George Walker IV

Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall argues an official's call in the fifth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional against Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall argues an official's call in the fifth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional against Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: George Walker IV

Credit: George Walker IV

Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) steals third base past Georgia Tech third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy (42) in the fourth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) steals third base past Georgia Tech third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy (42) in the fourth inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Regional at Hawkins Field, Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

Credit: George Walker IV

Credit: George Walker IV

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top