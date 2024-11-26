Breaking: Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah agree to a ceasefire to end nearly 14 months of fighting
Georgia News

Thomas scores 25 as Austin Peay defeats Georgia State 62-50

Led by LJ Thomas' 25 points, the Austin Peay Governors defeated the Georgia State Panthers 62-50 on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — LJ Thomas had 25 points in Austin Peay's 62-50 win over Georgia State on Tuesday.

Thomas added five assists for the Governors (4-2). Tekao Carpenter scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Panthers (3-3) were led by Zarigue Nutter, who recorded 17 points. Malachi Brown added 10 points and two steals for Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mitchell leads No. 18 Cincinnati in rout of Georgia Tech 81-58
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

J.K. Dobbins' knee injury could be tough news for the Chargers offense18m ago
Suder scores 16 as Miami (Ohio) downs Mercer 75-721h ago
Georgia State Panthers and the Austin Peay Governors meet in Jacksonville, Florida
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian poised to get $6B federal loan to build Georgia factory1h ago
Zoo Atlanta adjusts to life without pandas
Shaky Knees Festival announces new dates and move to Piedmont Park next year