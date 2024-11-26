Thomas scores 25 as Austin Peay defeats Georgia State 62-50

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — LJ Thomas had 25 points in Austin Peay's 62-50 win over Georgia State on Tuesday.

Thomas added five assists for the Governors (4-2). Tekao Carpenter scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Panthers (3-3) were led by Zarigue Nutter, who recorded 17 points. Malachi Brown added 10 points and two steals for Georgia State.