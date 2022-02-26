Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Thomas lifts Georgia St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 65-58

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Jalen Thomas registered 16 points as Georgia State extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Louisiana-Lafayette 65-58

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Thomas posted 16 points as Georgia State stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Louisiana-Lafayette 65-58 on Friday night.

Kane Williams had 14 points for Georgia State (15-10, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Corey Allen added 11 points. Eliel Nsoseme had seven rebounds.

Greg Williams Jr. had 18 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (13-14, 8-9). Jalen Dalcourt added 11 points. Jordan Brown had nine rebounds.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 against the Ragin' Cajuns for the season. Georgia State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 68-64 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
34m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
34m ago
Brown leads Georgia Southern over ULM 81-75 in OT
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top