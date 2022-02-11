Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Thomas carries Georgia State past Coastal Carolina 61-50

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jalen Thomas posted 11 points and 13 rebounds to carry Georgia State to a 61-50 win over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Thomas had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Georgia State to a 61-50 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

Kane Williams had 18 points for Georgia State (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Vince Cole had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (12-11, 4-7). Josh Uduje added 11 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia State 72-68 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Texas mail ballots rejected under stricter new voting law
22m ago
Hot-shooting Virginia Tech women upset No. 11 Georgia Tech
41m ago
Stephens scores 27 to lead VMI over Mercer 85-79
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top