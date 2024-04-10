Third game of Mets-Braves series postponed because of poor weather. Game to be made up Sept. 26

Right-hander Allan Winans, who was recalled Sunday, had been scheduled to start Wednesday night, but instead will start the series finale Thursday afternoon. The Mets will start left-hander Jose Quintana (0-1, 2.61).

The Braves' decision to start Winans on Thursday allows their scheduled starter, left-hander Max Fried, to have an extra day of rest.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said part of the reason the game was called more than two hours before scheduled first pitch was the early start on Thursday (12:20 p.m.). Rain is forecasted for later in the evening. The Braves continued batting practice after the announcement.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Tyler Jay was selected from Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Dedniel Nunez has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He appeared in two games and gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings. ... RHP Kodai Senga was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

___

