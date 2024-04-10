Georgia News

Third game of Mets-Braves series postponed because of poor weather. Game to be made up Sept. 26

The third game of a four-game series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets has been postponed because of inclement weather
Atlanta Braves head groundskeeper Ed Mangan works to dry the pitchers mound before the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The third game of a four-game series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets was postponed on Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The game is scheduled to be made up Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:20 p.m.

The Mets won the first game of the series 8-7 on Monday and the Braves took the second game 6-5.

Right-hander Allan Winans, who was recalled Sunday, had been scheduled to start Wednesday night, but instead will start the series finale Thursday afternoon. The Mets will start left-hander Jose Quintana (0-1, 2.61).

The Braves' decision to start Winans on Thursday allows their scheduled starter, left-hander Max Fried, to have an extra day of rest.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said part of the reason the game was called more than two hours before scheduled first pitch was the early start on Thursday (12:20 p.m.). Rain is forecasted for later in the evening. The Braves continued batting practice after the announcement.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Tyler Jay was selected from Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Dedniel Nunez has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He appeared in two games and gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings. ... RHP Kodai Senga was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. steals second base as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) handles the late throw in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

