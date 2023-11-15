Thelwell scores 26 in Morehead State's 74-66 victory over Mercer

Led by Drew Thelwell's 26 points, the Morehead State Eagles defeated the Mercer Bears 74-66
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Drew Thelwell's 26 points helped Morehead State defeat Mercer 74-66 on Tuesday night.

Thelwell shot 8 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (2-2). Riley Minix scored 19 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 12 for 12 from the line, and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Dieonte Miles finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Bears (1-2) were led by Jah Quinones, who posted 12 points and seven steals. Jalyn McCreary and Robby Carmody put up 10 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

