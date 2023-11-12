The third of four men who escaped a Georgia jail in mid-October has been captured at an Augusta home

Authorities say they've captured the third of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month
Georgia News
6 minutes ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — The third of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month was captured Sunday morning at a home in Augusta, local and federal authorities said.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was captured in a home where police also found large quantities of drugs, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Barnwell was being held on drug charges when he and three other inmates escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16.

Authorities continue to search for 52-year-old Joey Fournier.

Georgia news outlets reported that Fournier was being held on a murder charge in connection with the 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend when he and the others escaped.

Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was caught on Oct. 26; Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was captured Nov. 3.

Video footage from the day of the escape showed that a blue Dodge Challenger had been just outside the jail hours before the escape. Video also appeared to show someone tampering with the fence. That individual then brought some items into the enclosed area, and the sheriff said investigators believe the items were used to help the men escape.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Even in down year, Clemson is much too good for Georgia Tech17h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
1h ago

Gridlock Guy: Examining why four pedestrians got hit on the same day in Decatur
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
33m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
33m ago

Credit: AP

House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown
16h ago
The Latest
Harrison's 98 KOR, Ali's 3 rushing TDs help Marshall beat Georgia Southern 38-33, snap...
10h ago
Saturday's Scores
11h ago
Adebayo scores 26 points as depleted Heat show off depth in 117-109 win over Hawks
11h ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top