The Saints are shuffling their beat-up offensive line in advance of their visit to Atlanta

“We'll just take that day by day and see what happens,” Allen said.

But the Saints are not alone in having to reshuffle their offensive line this week, Allen noted. Atlanta is dealing with similar issues.

Like the Saints' McCoy, Falcons center Drew Dalman was placed on injured reserve, meaning both will now miss at least four games.

Meanwhile, Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee ailment.

“Everybody’s dealing with” injuries, Allen said. "Everybody’s got to be able to adjust and make changes and we’ll do that.”

While Allen said he feels confident in New Orleans' ability to get a reshuffled line ready for the Falcons, he also noted, “It doesn’t really matter how I feel one way or the other. Like, this is what we’re doing. We’ve got to go out and do it.”

Allen declined to speculate how long beyond four weeks that McCoy might miss. But he conceded that playing without him would be no small adjustment.

“Obviously, Erik was instrumental in the communication with everything that we’re doing up front,” Allen said. “Any time you lose guy like that, that is that smart, does such a great job of communicating and is a good player along with that, it makes it tough.”

Veteran guard Lucas Patrick, now in his first season with New Orleans, took over at center against the Eagles after McCoy went down during the first offensive series of the game. But he could slide back to guard this week. New Orleans on Wednesday elevated veteran interior lineman Shane Lemieux from the practice squad. He played center during Saints preseason games.

Meanwhile, Allen said the Saints would be comfortable moving reserve offensive tackle Landon Young to one of the guard spots if needed.

“We’ve worked him a ton at all the different spots” except center, Allen said.

New Orleans' offensive line is coming off its most difficult game of the young season after a highly successful first two weeks in which the Saints scored a league-high 91 points.

New Orleans was held to fewer than 100 yards rushing by the Eagles. And while quarterback Derek Carr was sacked only once, he was regularly making hurried throws and finished with just 142 yards passing.

“Whenever it happens in a game, that's the hardest part,” Carr said. “But when you have week to prepare, you've got Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday morning to kind of figure out the best way to go. You can have a good practice so they can get (snaps) together.”

Patrick, now in his ninth season, said these are the types of weeks that can reveal players' professionalism and commitment to their teammates.

“It's a good week to learn that everybody's got your back," Patrick said. "It's a good time for everyone to learn who we are.”

Notes: Running back Alvin Kamara, who has gained more than 110 yards from scrimmage in each of New Orleans' first three games, did not practice on Wednesday. Allen said Kamara has soreness in his ribs and hip.

