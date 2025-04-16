Georgia News
Georgia News

The Magic advance to the NBA playoffs, defeating the Hawks 120-95 to claim the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference

The Magic advance to the NBA playoffs, defeating the Hawks 120-95 to claim the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference
38 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Magic advance to the NBA playoffs, defeating the Hawks 120-95 to claim the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Anthony, Magic claim 7th seed with 120-95 win over Hawks in Play-In Tournament

13m ago

NBA sets time for Hawks at Magic Play-In game

A look inside the Hawks’ playoffs scenarios with three games to play in regular season

With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Hawks have few chances left to return to the seventh seed.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves infielder Austin Riley (left) celebrates a home run with Sean Murphy in first inning MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto on Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Three solo home runs not enough, as Braves fall to Blue Jays 6-3

31m ago

Roden hits first career home run, Santander adds 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Braves 6-3

57m ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off protests to deliver pro-Trump message at Georgia town hall

1h ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp gives a speech at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500

Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.

Why so many restaurants in West Midtown are closing — and what comes next

A changing landscape has affected the restaurant scene in West Midtown, from traffic and parking challenges to changes in dining habits.

Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game

At the urging of Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin in the booth Monday night in Toronto, dugout reporter Wiley Ballard asked two fans for their telephone numbers.