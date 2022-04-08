ajc logo
The Latest: Tiger Woods faces another big day at Masters

Tiger Woods is right where he wanted to be after one round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

8 a.m.

Tiger Woods is right where he wants to be heading into the second round of the Masters. He's in red numbers at 1 under, one of only 17 players who broke par.

He'll have a better idea where he is when Woods arrives Friday afternoon.

Sunjae Im starts the day with a one-shot lead after a 5-under 67. He is one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, with Dustin Johnson among those two behind. Im and Johnson are early starters in the second round with stronger wind in the forecast.

Friday also is about the top 50 and ties who make the cut. This is the only major in which Woods has never missed the cut as a professional.

The big test for Woods is how his legs hold up. This is his first time walking 18 holes in consecutive days since he returned from his car crash 14 months ago.

