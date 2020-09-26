The Latest: Some Bucs fans to attend Oct. 4 Chargers game

The decision on limited seating came after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into the last phase of reopening, and the team took steps to improve stadium safety.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Brian Ford, the team’s chief operating officer. “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field.

___

The Atlanta Falcons have placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list, dealing another blow to the winless team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons (0-2) already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) because of injuries.

Now, they’ll face the Bears (2-0) without Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.

___

The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed to confirm negative COVID-19 test results..

Syracuse officials said three of its players were re-tested for COVID-19 and the negative tests were confirmed.

The game is the home opener for the Orange in the refurbished Dome.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports