X

The Latest: Some Bucs fans to attend Oct. 4 Chargers game

FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, shows the interior of the Carrier Dome before of an NCAA college football game between Syracuse and Florida State in Syracuse, N.Y. The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University hosted its first football game 40 years ago this week, and it's undergoing a major upgrade as the football season opener looms. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)
FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, shows the interior of the Carrier Dome before of an NCAA college football game between Syracuse and Florida State in Syracuse, N.Y. The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University hosted its first football game 40 years ago this week, and it's undergoing a major upgrade as the football season opener looms. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)

Credit: Nick Lisi

Credit: Nick Lisi

Georgia News | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play before some fans at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play before some fans at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team said Saturday that season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning on Oct. 1.

Starting with the Oct. 18 game against the Green Bay Packers, seating will be approximately 25% of capacity.

The decision on limited seating came after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into the last phase of reopening, and the team took steps to improve stadium safety.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Brian Ford, the team’s chief operating officer. “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field.

___

The Atlanta Falcons have placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list, dealing another blow to the winless team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons (0-2) already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) because of injuries.

Now, they’ll face the Bears (2-0) without Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.

___

The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed to confirm negative COVID-19 test results..

Syracuse officials said three of its players were re-tested for COVID-19 and the negative tests were confirmed.

The game is the home opener for the Orange in the refurbished Dome.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.