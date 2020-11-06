The Latest: No 'widespread irregularities' seen in Georgia

Sterling says that if you look on Facebook and Twitter, you'll think there's millions of problems across the country. He's urging anyone with a credible complaint and some kind of evidence to call the Secretary of State's office. He says investigating credible complaints "is how we're going to build back faith in the system, that the outcome of the election is correct.”

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ELECTION IN GEORGIA:

Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early Friday as vote counting continued, with little more than 900 votes separating the candidates after about five million votes were cast in the state.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia because the race between the Republican president and the Democratic nominee remains too early to call.

Read more:

— EXPLAINER: Why the AP hasn't called Georgia's close race

— Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape Biden presidency

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

11:30 a.m.

Joe Biden’s narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia expanded Friday morning as vote counting continued, with about 1,500 votes separating the candidates after five million ballots were cast in the state.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia because the race between the Republican president and the Democratic nominee remains too early to call.

The Secretary of State’s office said several thousand absentee ballots were still being counted Friday. Also, 8,900 unreturned ballots sent to military and overseas voters could be counted if received by 5 p.m. Friday. Counties also have provisional ballots to review and possibly add to their totals, along with absentee ballots that need to be “cured” by voters by day’s end.

There are still “an unknowable amount of ballots” that could be counted, said Gabriel Sterling, who has overseen the implementation of Georgia’s new electronic voting system. He said counties have been working diligently to finish tabulating their results, and he emphasized his confidence in the legitimacy of the process. Any evidence-backed complaint will be investigated, he added.

“When you have a narrow margin, little, small things can make a difference. So everything’s going to have to be investigated to protect the integrity of the vote,” he said.

10:20 a.m.

Several thousand ballots remain to be counted in Gwinnett County, a Democrat-leaning county in metro Atlanta.

County spokesman Joe Sorenson tells The Associated Press that these include roughly 4,400 absentee ballots, an estimated 1,000 ballots mailed from overseas by members of the military and nearly 1,000 provisional ballots.

Voters whose ballots were put in the provisional pile when they voted in person because of some issue at the polls must resolve the problem Friday to have their vote counted.

9:15 a.m.

Georgia’s top elections official says fewer than 8,200 absentee ballots remain to be tallied as the counting continues.

The largest batch of these are in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County, with about 4,800 still to count. About 8,900 unreturned ballots that were sent to military and citizens overseas could be tallied as well if they arrive by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s statement says strong security protocols are making sure that “the voice of every eligible voter is heard.” He says “It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

8:30 a.m.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is celebrating the way Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia as vote counting continues.

Biden took the lead when results were updated early Friday by Clayton County. That’s partly in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, long held by Democrat Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights leader who died in July.

Jackson says that result is due to decades of civil rights activism in Georgia, from Dr. Martin Luther King to Stacey Abrams, who worked hard to register new voters after her run for governor.

Jackson says the fact that the 5th District put Biden ahead in the vote count shows that King and Lewis “speak from their graves today. The heavenly hosts rejoice.”

___

4:40 a.m.

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2020

A poll worker looks on as officials survey ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore