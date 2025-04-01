The Braves place starter Reynaldo López on the injured list with a shoulder injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list on Monday because of an inflamed right shoulder.
López allowed nine hits and three runs in a loss to San Diego on Friday night in his season debut. The move to the injured list was made retroactive to Saturday.
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to take López's spot on the active roster. Elder went 2-5 with a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts for Atlanta last season
López went 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in 2024 in his first year with the Braves.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
Featured
3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead
Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.
Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer
Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.