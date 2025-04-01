Georgia News
The Braves place starter Reynaldo López on the injured list with a shoulder injury

The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list because of an inflamed right shoulder
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
37 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list on Monday because of an inflamed right shoulder.

López allowed nine hits and three runs in a loss to San Diego on Friday night in his season debut. The move to the injured list was made retroactive to Saturday.

The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to take López's spot on the active roster. Elder went 2-5 with a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts for Atlanta last season

López went 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in 2024 in his first year with the Braves.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

