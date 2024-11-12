Georgia News

The A's trade infielder Nick Allen to the Braves for a minor league pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Nick Allen from the Athletics in exchange for minor league right-hander Jared Johnson
20 minutes ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired infielder Nick Allen from the Athletics on Monday in exchange for minor league right-hander Jared Johnson.

Allen batted .175 with a homer, four RBIs and a .463 OPS in 41 games with the A’s last year. He hit .345 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 81 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Johnson spent last season at High-A Rome of the South Atlantic League and went 7-4 with eight saves and a 2.60 ERA in 38 relief appearances. He held the opposition to a .206 batting average and struck out 62 hitters in 52 innings while walking 27.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

TNS

Breaking down the Braves’ need for a starting pitcher
Placeholder Image

AP

Soto among 13 free agents to receive $21.05 million qualifying offers. Cole staying with...
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart still confident in Beck but knows backup QBs are ‘the future of our program’
Placeholder Image

AP

Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider not expected back from injuries by 2025...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia's Smart calls backup Pope an 'idiot' for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss...
Alabama loses edge rusher Que Robinson to season-ending injury
Falcons denied sweep of Saints because of 3 missed FGs and failures on pass defense
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more